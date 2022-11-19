Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th.
Wabash National has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Wabash National has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.
Wabash National Price Performance
Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.
Wabash National Company Profile
Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wabash National (WNC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.