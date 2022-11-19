Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.4 %

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $64.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.