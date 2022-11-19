Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snowflake Price Performance
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.49.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
See Also
