Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,538 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 115,519 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% in the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.