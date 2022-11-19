Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 33,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PFN opened at $7.47 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Increases Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.