Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 36.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 365,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 96,649 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 153,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $9.73.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Increases Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.