Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

BCSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

BCSF opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $869.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

