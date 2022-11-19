Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

NASDAQ GILD opened at $83.62 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $84.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

