Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG opened at $97.00 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.00.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

