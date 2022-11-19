Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 31.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 21.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 3.0 %

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

ED opened at $93.53 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.