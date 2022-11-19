Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,640 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38.

