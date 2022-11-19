Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares in the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,772,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IEP. TheStreet raised Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 0.8 %

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Shares of IEP stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -555.55%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

