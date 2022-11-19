Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

