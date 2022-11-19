Walken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.86 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and $1.58 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

