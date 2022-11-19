Walken (WLKN) Price Hits $0.0362

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Walken has a total market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Walken has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

