Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating) shares were down 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 213,381 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 193,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of gold. Its project portfolio includes Denison property, Parking Offset properties, East Range properties, Fenelon, and Beschefer. The company was founded by Risto Laamanen on June 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Lively, Canada.

