Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 1,288,373 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.41. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

