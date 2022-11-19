Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $150.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.41. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

