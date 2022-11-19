WealthShield Partners LLC Has $9.63 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $852,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $513,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

