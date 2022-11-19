WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 139 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $147.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average is $141.75.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.