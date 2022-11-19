Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $71.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

