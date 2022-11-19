Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Charles Main Sells 20,000 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Director Charles Main sold 20,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.69, for a total value of C$173,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,350.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$9.09 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.90.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

