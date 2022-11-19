Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE IGI opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $23.00.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
