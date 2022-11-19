Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE WHG opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $89.73 million, a PE ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.16. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is presently 352.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

