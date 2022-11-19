Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,715 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,530,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,158,000 after buying an additional 82,628 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.