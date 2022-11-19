Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CSFB upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$58.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock opened at C$49.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 18.18. The stock has a market cap of C$22.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$39.05 and a 52 week high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

