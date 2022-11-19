WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $329.20 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for approximately $5.33 or 0.00031891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $329.20 million and $11.79 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.52 or 0.07931560 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00573020 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.07 or 0.29847694 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

