Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.43.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $97.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Woodward

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,020 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Woodward by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

