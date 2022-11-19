Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $208.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global cut Workday to a mixed rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.23.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.13 and a beta of 1.29. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $297.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after acquiring an additional 128,192 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after acquiring an additional 551,281 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,588,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.