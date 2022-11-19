WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0448 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $447.57 million and approximately $71.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.61 or 0.01645119 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00045523 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.02 or 0.01731747 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001572 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0450083 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $31.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

