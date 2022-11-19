Wrapped Cardano Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion and approximately $42,045.53 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,413,244,867 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.32247311 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $57,144.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

