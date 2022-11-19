Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Laurence Zuriff Sells 7,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $311,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,740,244.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $354,960.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $423,220.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $359,040.00.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $413,420.00.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $281,520.00.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $315,140.00.
Xometry Stock Performance
NASDAQ XMTR opened at $42.56 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Xometry
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Xometry by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xometry by 11.4% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xometry Company Profile
Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.
Featured Articles
