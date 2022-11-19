XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on XPEL in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.29. XPEL has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,321,615.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,246,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,174,951.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,321,615.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,246,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,174,951.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $61,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,389 shares in the company, valued at $69,842,060.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,997 in the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in XPEL by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of XPEL by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Further Reading

