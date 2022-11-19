Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.25

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 349098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xperi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 772,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 3.2% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 834,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 222.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Xperi by 47.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 170.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.