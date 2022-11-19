Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 395 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 406.40 ($4.78). 1,879,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,417,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408.40 ($4.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 500 ($5.88) to GBX 600 ($7.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 414.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.18. The company has a market cap of £722.16 million and a PE ratio of 174.51.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

