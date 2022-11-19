Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker Sells 9,514 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $349,924.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.