Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 3,793 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $139,506.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,909.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,139 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Zillow Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Zillow Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,370,000 after buying an additional 219,006 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

