Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,916 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, National Association makes up about 2.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $40,663,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 429,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $13,112,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 709.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 189,459 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,863.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,594. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

