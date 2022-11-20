131,475 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

