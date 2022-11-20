1peco (1PECO) Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges

1peco (1PECO) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $152.73 million and approximately $572.61 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006369 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

