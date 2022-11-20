3,450 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,450 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

