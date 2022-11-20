5,375 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.34. 1,121,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.48. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

