9F (JFU) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 9F to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A 9F Competitors -40.10% 12.92% 0.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 9F and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $119.49 million -$36.86 million N/A 9F Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million -0.60

Risk and Volatility

9F’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

9F has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F’s competitors have a beta of 6.63, suggesting that their average share price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 9F and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A 9F Competitors 241 1131 1665 58 2.50

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 58.30%. Given 9F’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 9F has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of 9F shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

9F competitors beat 9F on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, rice, noodle and oils, household appliances, jewelry, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

