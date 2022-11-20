ABBC Coin (ABBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $187.19 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $187.19 million and approximately $23.27 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,407,243 coins. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

