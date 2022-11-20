Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:AOD opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $10.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
