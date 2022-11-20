Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AOD opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

