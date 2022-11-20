Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 106.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 197.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

