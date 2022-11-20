Ace Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,692.79 (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Ace Cash has a total market cap of $101.67 million and approximately $1,692.79 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ace Cash has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00003126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.23 or 0.08366272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00500216 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,640.30 or 0.28478064 BTC.

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.50347916 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,926.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

