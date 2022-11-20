Achain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $238,605.92 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009809 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025007 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005382 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005926 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004660 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005408 BTC.
Achain Profile
Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Achain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.
