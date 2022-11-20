Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) PT Raised to $30.00 at Wedbush

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $752.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $133,631.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $133,631.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,728 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at $29,284,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,409 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,740,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 943,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,771,000.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

