Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,986 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Adobe worth $303,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 878.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.86. 3,421,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

